US businessman Buffett Foundation plans to provide Kharkiv region with experimental drones to detect mines – Synehubov

The Foundation of the U.S. public figure and businessman Howard Graham Buffett is preparing to donate experimental drones to Kharkiv region, which will help detect mines from the air, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"The Howard Buffett Foundation wants to provide us with experimental drones to detect from the air, survey the territory and map [of location] mines with the appropriate coordinates," Synehubov said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"At the moment, this equipment is already receiving all export licenses and certificates in the United States. As soon as they pass, they will immediately enter the territory of Kharkiv region. This foundation has identified the territory of Kharkiv region as a priority," the administration's head said.

As reported, Buffett handed over to Kharkiv police four modern mobile DNA laboratories ANDE 6C and 300 chips for them, which carry out express analysis of DNA samples, as well as 19 powerful generators to ensure the operation of critical and social infrastructure facilities in the region during blackouts as a result of the Russian armed aggression.

As it is known, Kharkiv region is considered the most contaminated region of Ukraine with explosive objects.