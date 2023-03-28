Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

In Sumy, under the chairmanship of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a coordination meeting was held with the heads of armed forces and law enforcement agencies on reinforcement and protection of the state border and the security situation in Sumy region, the presidential press service has said.

Commander of the Sumy operational and tactical group Vasyl Osypchuk and Commander of the Chernihiv operational group of troops Dmytro Krasylnykov informed the head of state about the current situation in Sumy region in the operational areas of the respective groups.

According to Osypchuk, the operational situation in the area of responsibility of Sumy operational and tactical group is stable and controlled.

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko reported on measures to enhance the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian section of the state border.

The president also heard information from Acting Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Taras Savchenko on the construction of fortifications and defense structures on the state border and other defense lines of Sumy region.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of ensuring the protection of the civilian population in the border areas of Sumy region.