Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region, where he took part in events on the occasion of the anniversary of the heroic defense of the city, the President's Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.

"In our Okhtyrka, we honor the true Cossack courage and inflexibility of our people - our heroes. Those who fought here for their city, for their land and thus for our entire state ... The border of Ukraine is very close here. A border that no tyrant can erase. Ukrainians will live on their land, in their cities and villages," Zelenskyy said during his speech.

As reported, on March 25, 2022, Zelenskyy awarded Okhtyrka the title of Hero City.