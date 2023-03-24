Zelenskyy marks fighters striking back for terror

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the fighters who inflict retaliatory strikes on the occupier for terror, who calculate the positions of the enemy, from which they strike at our cities.

"Every destroyed terrorist position is the saved life of our people. I thank both the Armed Forces, and the intelligence service, and the soldiers of the State Security Service - each and every one who is involved in this task... To a fair fire response to those who are the source of terror," he said in a video statement on Friday.

"As always, today I will mark our fighters, who over the past day gave the best result. First of all, in Donetsk region. Glorious 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after Chorny Zaporizhets – thank you guys! Marines of the 36th brigade – well done! The 55th Separate Artillery Brigade 'Zaporizhian Sich' – thank you, warriors, for constant accuracy, for real military hardening! The 35th Marines and the 79th Air Force Brigade – thank you! Zaporizhia direction: the 44th Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol – I also thank you for your accuracy," the president said.