Biden assures Zelenskyy that if approved by Senate, he would immediately sign law on aid to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, during which, in particular, the first package of U.S. defense assistance was discussed.

"I had a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden following the voting results in the House of Representatives. The president assured that if approved by the Senate, he would immediately sign the law. I am grateful to Joe Biden for his unflagging support for Ukraine and for his true global leadership," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Monday evening.

Zelenskyy also said that in a conversation with the U.S. President, he "noted bipartisan support for the bill and the personal role of Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Another decision of the House of Representatives – to allow the confiscation of Russian assets – sends a powerful signal to all our partners."

Zelenskyy also told Biden about Russian aerial terror with thousands of missiles, drones and bombs. In particular, about the attack on Kharkiv TV tower literally a few minutes before the conversation. This is Russia's clear intention to make the city uninhabitable," Zelenskyy said.

"We discussed the first package of defense assistance after the adoption of the law. I have the President's assurances that it will be fast and powerful and will strengthen our air defense, long-range and artillery capabilities," Zelenskyy said.