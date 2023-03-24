Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones at night: one shot down, there is hit of five UAVs

On Friday night, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with UAV type Shaheds, one was destroyed, there are hits of five drones, the consequences are being clarified, according to head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Last night, the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. One Shahed was shot down by the military from the Skhid (East) Air Command. There is also a hit of five UAVs. There are no fatalities or injuries. The consequences of the attack are being investigated," Lysak wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.