Zelenskyy hands honorary badge Hero City of Ukraine to mayor of Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has handed the honorary badge Hero City of Ukraine to mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

"Thanks to the residents of this beautiful city, it protects our independence side by side with other cities of our state," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

"We held a meeting on the situation in Kharkiv region: the restoration of de-occupied territories of the region, the arrangement of fortifications, the restoration of infrastructure and assistance to affected residents," Zelenskyy also said.

At the same time, the President indicated that he had heard the report of the military command on the operational situation in the operational zone of the operation forces command Kharkiv and discussed with representatives of the energy industry the issue of providing all settlements of the region with electricity.

He also awarded servicemen who distinguished themselves during the defense of Kharkiv region from the aggressor. “I thank each and every one of you for the victory you bring every day, for the independence you ensure and the sovereignty you defend. For the future you give together with all the soldiers. Take care of yourself, your families and friends!“ Zelenskyy said