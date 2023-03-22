Facts

20:36 22.03.2023

Zelenskyy hands honorary badge Hero City of Ukraine to mayor of Kharkiv

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has handed the honorary badge Hero City of Ukraine to mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

"Thanks to the residents of this beautiful city, it protects our independence side by side with other cities of our state," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

"We held a meeting on the situation in Kharkiv region: the restoration of de-occupied territories of the region, the arrangement of fortifications, the restoration of infrastructure and assistance to affected residents," Zelenskyy also said.

At the same time, the President indicated that he had heard the report of the military command on the operational situation in the operational zone of the operation forces command Kharkiv and discussed with representatives of the energy industry the issue of providing all settlements of the region with electricity.

He also awarded servicemen who distinguished themselves during the defense of Kharkiv region from the aggressor. “I thank each and every one of you for the victory you bring every day, for the independence you ensure and the sovereignty you defend. For the future you give together with all the soldiers. Take care of yourself, your families and friends!“ Zelenskyy said

Tags: #kharkiv #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:39 22.03.2023
Let next Ramadan begin in peace on entire Ukrainian land – Zelenskyy on first Ramadan day

Let next Ramadan begin in peace on entire Ukrainian land – Zelenskyy on first Ramadan day

13:53 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy after missile hit residential building in Zaporizhia: This must not become just another day

Zelenskyy after missile hit residential building in Zaporizhia: This must not become just another day

13:23 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy visits AFU advanced positions in Bakhmut direction

Zelenskyy visits AFU advanced positions in Bakhmut direction

11:54 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Success of Ukraine's forces on land, in sky, at sea brings peace closer

Zelenskyy: Success of Ukraine's forces on land, in sky, at sea brings peace closer

11:53 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Donbas, Crimea, south of Ukraine to be liberated in same way as Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions

Zelenskyy: Donbas, Crimea, south of Ukraine to be liberated in same way as Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions

11:52 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites Japan to focus on restoring Ukrainian engineering, green energy

Zelenskyy invites Japan to focus on restoring Ukrainian engineering, green energy

16:26 21.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

09:59 21.03.2023
Zelenskyy calls on European justice ministers to support efforts to punish aggressor

Zelenskyy calls on European justice ministers to support efforts to punish aggressor

14:38 20.03.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on compensation for destroyed, damaged housing

Zelenskyy signs law on compensation for destroyed, damaged housing

09:32 20.03.2023
Zelenskyy takes part in Ukraine-USA talk in expanded defense format

Zelenskyy takes part in Ukraine-USA talk in expanded defense format

AD

HOT NEWS

There are already eight victims of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv, four people under rubble – Emergency Service

Let next Ramadan begin in peace on entire Ukrainian land – Zelenskyy on first Ramadan day

Zelenskyy: Arrest warrant is best thing that can happen to Russian murderers

Fierce fighting continues on southern, northern outskirts of Bakhmut, invaders’ offensive potential decreasing – AFU General Staff

NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

LATEST

Georgia's Vivamedi clinic requests assessing whether ex-President Saakashvili's further stay there is appropriate

There are already eight victims of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv, four people under rubble – Emergency Service

Drills of military reserves to begin soon in Moldova

President visits wounded servicemen in Kharkiv region, presents awards

Moldova withdraws its rep from CIS Executive Committee

Zelenskyy: Arrest warrant is best thing that can happen to Russian murderers

Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

Invaders threaten with dismissals, termination of pension payments to those who refuse to receive Russian passports – AFU General Staff

Fierce fighting continues on southern, northern outskirts of Bakhmut, invaders’ offensive potential decreasing – AFU General Staff

Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD