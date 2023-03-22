Facts

20:07 22.03.2023

Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko met with the Mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Šimašius, who arrived in Kyiv with a visit.

Klitschko spoke about the destruction and losses caused by rocket attacks by Russian occupiers on critical infrastructure and residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, and also thanked the Vilnius city authorities for the humanitarian assistance provided to Kyiv, the mayor's press service reports.

"Today I met with the mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Šimašius and the delegation of the Lithuanian capital, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit. Told about the situation in the capital of Ukraine, the destruction and losses caused by rocket attacks by Russian barbarians on critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings of Kyiv residents. Since the beginning of the large-scale war with which Russia broke into Ukraine, Vilnius has been actively supporting Kyiv and Ukraine, helping us. By the way, Kyiv and Vilnius have been twin cities since June 1991. And our friendship and cooperation are only getting stronger," Klitschko said.

He thanked the mayor of Vilnius and representatives of the city authorities of the Lithuanian capital for their assistance in the humanitarian sphere – in particular, for the fact that Vilnius has been hosting Ukrainian refugees since the first days of the full-scale war.

"We also appreciate the fact that this winter, which is very difficult for Ukraine and the capital, Vilnius handed over 20 generators to Kyiv, as well as gas stoves with cylinders, batteries and recharging devices, flashlights. In total, Vilnius delivered humanitarian aid worth EUR 100,000. Another EUR 400,000 were transferred by the sister city with charitable funds. We are grateful for this and are committed to further cooperation with the Vilnius City Hall, Lithuanian business, public organizations in the implementation of joint projects. In particular, in the post–war reconstruction and development of Kyiv," Klitschko stressed.

The Lithuanian partners, in turn, assured that they will continue to help and support Ukraine and Kyiv in a political, economical and humanitarian ways.

