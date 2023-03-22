NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), under the procedural leadership of prosecutors of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), has announced the exposure of a criminal organization led by the former chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF), whose participants during 2019-2021 embezzled more than UAH 500 million of funds of JSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant and JSC United Mining and Chemical Company.

"At the same time, the unlawful profit received by the members of the criminal organization during the entire period of control of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant exceeds UAH 2 billion," the NABU said on its website.

The report does not name the head of the State Property Fund. Meanwhile, at the indicated time, the fund was headed by Dmytro Sennychenko, who in 2019-2020 three times ratted to the NABU on those who offered him bribes, including $5 million for the appointment of the director of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant.

According to the NABU, the criminal organization headed by Sennychenko also included a person close to him (a co-organizer), an adviser to the head of the State Property Fund, two acting directors of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant, the acting head of United Mining and Chemical Company, two owners of a company that won the auction for tolling processing at Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant, and two more individuals.

The report indicates that the acting director of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant and the adviser to the head of the State Property Fund were detained. Seven persons, including the ex-head of the State Property Fund, the person close to him, the acting director of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant, the acting head of United Mining and Chemical Company, two winner company owners and one individual - were notified of suspicion in accordance with Article 135 and Article 278 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (in writing), and another person - in person.