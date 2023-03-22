Facts

17:49 22.03.2023

NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

2 min read
NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), under the procedural leadership of prosecutors of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), has announced the exposure of a criminal organization led by the former chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF), whose participants during 2019-2021 embezzled more than UAH 500 million of funds of JSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant and JSC United Mining and Chemical Company.

"At the same time, the unlawful profit received by the members of the criminal organization during the entire period of control of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant exceeds UAH 2 billion," the NABU said on its website.

The report does not name the head of the State Property Fund. Meanwhile, at the indicated time, the fund was headed by Dmytro Sennychenko, who in 2019-2020 three times ratted to the NABU on those who offered him bribes, including $5 million for the appointment of the director of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant.

According to the NABU, the criminal organization headed by Sennychenko also included a person close to him (a co-organizer), an adviser to the head of the State Property Fund, two acting directors of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant, the acting head of United Mining and Chemical Company, two owners of a company that won the auction for tolling processing at Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant, and two more individuals.

The report indicates that the acting director of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant and the adviser to the head of the State Property Fund were detained. Seven persons, including the ex-head of the State Property Fund, the person close to him, the acting director of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant, the acting head of United Mining and Chemical Company, two winner company owners and one individual - were notified of suspicion in accordance with Article 135 and Article 278 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (in writing), and another person - in person.

Tags: #nabu #sennychenko

MORE ABOUT

18:38 07.03.2023
Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

13:27 06.03.2023
Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

12:24 06.03.2023
Govt appoints Semen Kryvonos as NABU director

Govt appoints Semen Kryvonos as NABU director

12:53 08.02.2023
SAPO, NABU notify ex-Energoatom official of causing more than UAH 93 mln in damage

SAPO, NABU notify ex-Energoatom official of causing more than UAH 93 mln in damage

16:58 23.01.2023
NABU, SAPO launch investigation into possible abuse during procurement of food for army prior to media reports

NABU, SAPO launch investigation into possible abuse during procurement of food for army prior to media reports

13:10 29.12.2022
Head of commission for election of NABU director: No pressure on commission, we to submit three candidates for Cabinet approval by spring

Head of commission for election of NABU director: No pressure on commission, we to submit three candidates for Cabinet approval by spring

18:04 22.12.2022
After open competition, new NABU director to be appointed by late March 2023 – memo with IMF

After open competition, new NABU director to be appointed by late March 2023 – memo with IMF

16:53 06.12.2022
Anti-corruption authorities notify of suspicion businessman Kaufman, ex-MP Hranovsky who controlled officials of Odesa City Council

Anti-corruption authorities notify of suspicion businessman Kaufman, ex-MP Hranovsky who controlled officials of Odesa City Council

14:04 24.10.2022
NABU announces ex-NBU governor Shevchenko wanted

NABU announces ex-NBU governor Shevchenko wanted

10:46 06.09.2022
G7 ambassadors express ‘concern’ over draft law on selection of leadership of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine

G7 ambassadors express ‘concern’ over draft law on selection of leadership of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

There are already eight victims of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv, four people under rubble – Emergency Service

Let next Ramadan begin in peace on entire Ukrainian land – Zelenskyy on first Ramadan day

Zelenskyy: Arrest warrant is best thing that can happen to Russian murderers

Fierce fighting continues on southern, northern outskirts of Bakhmut, invaders’ offensive potential decreasing – AFU General Staff

Death toll of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv increases to seven – regional police head

LATEST

Georgia's Vivamedi clinic requests assessing whether ex-President Saakashvili's further stay there is appropriate

There are already eight victims of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv, four people under rubble – Emergency Service

Drills of military reserves to begin soon in Moldova

President visits wounded servicemen in Kharkiv region, presents awards

Let next Ramadan begin in peace on entire Ukrainian land – Zelenskyy on first Ramadan day

Moldova withdraws its rep from CIS Executive Committee

Zelenskyy hands honorary badge Hero City of Ukraine to mayor of Kharkiv

Zelenskyy: Arrest warrant is best thing that can happen to Russian murderers

Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

Invaders threaten with dismissals, termination of pension payments to those who refuse to receive Russian passports – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD