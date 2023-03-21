Facts

15:35 21.03.2023

UK to transfer tank armor piercing ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine

1 min read
UK to transfer tank armor piercing ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine

The UK will transfer armor piercing shells containing depleted uranium to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, State Defense Minister Annabel Goldie said.

"Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium. Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles," Goldie reported in response to a written parliamentary question from a member of the House of Lords.

Tags: #uk #armed_forces #ammunition

