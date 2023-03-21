Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

Russia does not stop trying to undermine the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the international community, primarily the countries of Africa and Asia, should not allow Moscow to use food as a weapon, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Media: 'Vladimir Putin: the Russian Federation insists on the full implementation of the 'grain deal' so that products are not sent to well-fed countries. He also noted that a total of 45% of grains are delivered to European countries and only 3% to Africa. 'Russia does not stop trying to undermine the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The indicated statistics are not true," Nikolenko said on Facebook on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry said that since August 1, 2022, Ukraine has exported 25.1 million tonnes of agricultural products through the "grain corridor" to 45 countries of the world: some 2.9 million tonnes (11.6%) to Africa; some 12.1 million tonnes (48.2%) to Asia; some 10.1 million tonnes (40.2%) to Europe.

"Russia is well aware that part of the Ukrainian grain purchased by the 'well-fed countries' of Europe is sent as humanitarian re-export to Africa and Asia. Therefore, the real statistics of exports to the African continent is even higher than 11.6%. Not to mention the fact that about 50% of the production goes to support Asian countries," the ministry said.

Nikolenko said the "grain corridor" saves millions of people in the world from malnutrition and hunger, and the international community, primarily the countries of Africa and Asia, should not allow Moscow to use food as a weapon.

"Ukraine will continue to faithfully adhere to its obligations as one of the guarantors of global food security. We are also grateful to the UN and Turkey, as well as other partners, for their efforts in the context of extending the 'grain agreement' for 120 days," the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said the "grain deal" had been extended for 120 days.