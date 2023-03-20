Ukrainian FM welcomes EU agreement on joint procurement of ammunition: Strategic step that will bring our victory closer

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomes the decision of 17 EU member states and Norway on joint purchases of ammunition for Ukraine and their national stocks, calling it “a strong signal of unity.”

“Today, 17 EU member states and Norway signed a deal on joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine and their national stockpiles. I applaud this strategic move that will bring our victory closer. It sends a strong message of European unity and commitment to defend shared ideals,” he said on Twitter Monday.