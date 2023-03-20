Danilov doesn’t think China will provide military support to Russia in war with Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov does not think that China will provide military support to Russia in its war with Ukraine in the future, however, if this happens, Ukraine will actually recognize Chinese participation in the war on the side of the aggressor state.

"I don't think this [China's military assistance to the Russian Federation] will happen," Danilov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

China, as the NSDC secretary noted, now has its own set of internal problems that it must solve. In particular, he called the slowdown in economic growth and the slowdown in population growth.

"That is, they will also have big challenges," he said.

At the same time, as Danilov stressed: "If China openly supplies weapons to Russia, it will actually take part in the war on the side of the aggressor."