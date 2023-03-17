Facts

09:21 17.03.2023

Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

1 min read
Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

Ukrainian intelligence officers received an upgraded 4x4 Oncilla armored personnel carrier, which is a joint Ukrainian-Polish development, equipped with a 12.7 mm cannon and a double mine bottom, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"There are already 30 such machines fighting. They showed themselves very well on the battlefield, saved lives," said Viktor Levchenko, a representative of the Beryl Design Bureau.

The Main Intelligence Agency thanked the Polish side for the help, in particular, the Polish company Trans Select, which donated funds for the purchase of armored vehicles and other equipment for Ukrainian intelligence officers.

Tags: #poland #defense_ministry

MORE ABOUT

15:48 16.03.2023
Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

Poland to deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days - president

15:34 13.03.2023
Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

15:25 07.03.2023
Poland to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week – defense minister

Poland to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week – defense minister

15:07 07.03.2023
Polish Defense Ministry clarifies words of Błaszczak about arrival of Patriot air defense system in Ukraine – media

Polish Defense Ministry clarifies words of Błaszczak about arrival of Patriot air defense system in Ukraine – media

17:47 27.02.2023
European Commission, Poland, UN uniting efforts to find Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces, bring those responsible to justice

European Commission, Poland, UN uniting efforts to find Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces, bring those responsible to justice

18:09 24.02.2023
Poland to receive 2,500 injured Ukrainian servicemen for treatment – Zelenskyy

Poland to receive 2,500 injured Ukrainian servicemen for treatment – Zelenskyy

17:46 24.02.2023
Polish PM announces in Kyiv transfer of first four Leopard 2a4 tanks to Ukraine

Polish PM announces in Kyiv transfer of first four Leopard 2a4 tanks to Ukraine

17:33 24.02.2023
Poland may start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Poland may start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

14:18 24.02.2023
First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

13:12 23.02.2023
Five-months secret mission of Polish sappers finishes in Ukraine

Five-months secret mission of Polish sappers finishes in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

UK Prime Minister announces further military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: All those guilty of war crimes against Ukrainians will end up in courtrooms

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

LATEST

UK Prime Minister announces further military aid to Ukraine

Sweden to provide Ukraine with eight Archer artillery systems – Defense Minister

Zelenskyy: All those guilty of war crimes against Ukrainians will end up in courtrooms

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Court extends ex-Moldovan President Dodon's ban on leaving country

Moldovan opposition gathers thousands of supporters to protest in central Chisinau

AD
AD
AD
AD