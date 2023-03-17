Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

Ukrainian intelligence officers received an upgraded 4x4 Oncilla armored personnel carrier, which is a joint Ukrainian-Polish development, equipped with a 12.7 mm cannon and a double mine bottom, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"There are already 30 such machines fighting. They showed themselves very well on the battlefield, saved lives," said Viktor Levchenko, a representative of the Beryl Design Bureau.

The Main Intelligence Agency thanked the Polish side for the help, in particular, the Polish company Trans Select, which donated funds for the purchase of armored vehicles and other equipment for Ukrainian intelligence officers.