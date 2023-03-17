Zelenskyy: All those guilty of war crimes against Ukrainians will end up in courtrooms

All those guilty of war crimes against Ukrainians will end up in courtrooms of the International Criminal Court and national courts, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"A year ago, the Russian military committed one of the worst crimes of this war. Russian bombs destroyed a theater in Mariupol. A building that was used as a shelter. There were women with children, pregnant women, and the elderly. A civilian object deliberately destroyed by the occupier. We still don't know the exact number of victims. Hundreds of people? A thousand?" the head of state said on his daily video address on Thursday night.

He emphasized that Russia will be held accountable for the war crime it had committed.

"The day will come when we will liberate Mariupol. Our entire south. Our entire east. Just like we liberated our other cities. The day will come when a tribunal will be established to bring justice to our people. A tribunal that will punish this aggressor in the same way as the aggressors of the past were punished. The day will come when all the perpetrators of war crimes against Ukrainians will be brought to justice in the halls of the International Criminal Court and national courts," Zelenskyy said.

"And if some terrorists hope to hide somewhere... It will not work for them. All those who bombed Ukraine. Who burned our villages, who shelled Ukrainian cities... Mykolaiv, Kherson, Nikopol and Marhanets, Zaporizhia, cities of Donbas, Kharkiv, Kharkiv region. […] All Rashists will be held accountable. They will be held to account for every Ukrainian life taken," he said.