Facts

09:14 17.03.2023

Zelenskyy: All those guilty of war crimes against Ukrainians will end up in courtrooms

2 min read
Zelenskyy: All those guilty of war crimes against Ukrainians will end up in courtrooms

All those guilty of war crimes against Ukrainians will end up in courtrooms of the International Criminal Court and national courts, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"A year ago, the Russian military committed one of the worst crimes of this war. Russian bombs destroyed a theater in Mariupol. A building that was used as a shelter. There were women with children, pregnant women, and the elderly. A civilian object deliberately destroyed by the occupier. We still don't know the exact number of victims. Hundreds of people? A thousand?" the head of state said on his daily video address on Thursday night.

He emphasized that Russia will be held accountable for the war crime it had committed.

"The day will come when we will liberate Mariupol. Our entire south. Our entire east. Just like we liberated our other cities. The day will come when a tribunal will be established to bring justice to our people. A tribunal that will punish this aggressor in the same way as the aggressors of the past were punished. The day will come when all the perpetrators of war crimes against Ukrainians will be brought to justice in the halls of the International Criminal Court and national courts," Zelenskyy said.

"And if some terrorists hope to hide somewhere... It will not work for them. All those who bombed Ukraine. Who burned our villages, who shelled Ukrainian cities... Mykolaiv, Kherson, Nikopol and Marhanets, Zaporizhia, cities of Donbas, Kharkiv, Kharkiv region. […] All Rashists will be held accountable. They will be held to account for every Ukrainian life taken," he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:13 16.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Latvian PM

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Latvian PM

09:43 15.03.2023
Zelenskyy marks death of Fox reporters, speaks with News Corp CEO

Zelenskyy marks death of Fox reporters, speaks with News Corp CEO

09:13 15.03.2023
Hundreds of thousands of people become Ukrainian volunteers since 2014 – Zelenskyy

Hundreds of thousands of people become Ukrainian volunteers since 2014 – Zelenskyy

17:53 14.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites Icelandic business to invest in Ukraine's green energy projects

Zelenskyy invites Icelandic business to invest in Ukraine's green energy projects

15:38 14.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, participants express common position on defense of Bakhmut

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, participants express common position on defense of Bakhmut

09:36 14.03.2023
Zelenskyy, govt agree course of action for coming weeks

Zelenskyy, govt agree course of action for coming weeks

09:03 14.03.2023
Fighting in east is tough, painful – Zelenskyy

Fighting in east is tough, painful – Zelenskyy

14:38 13.03.2023
Xi Jinping plans to talk with Zelenskyy after visit to Moscow – media

Xi Jinping plans to talk with Zelenskyy after visit to Moscow – media

18:31 10.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian defense minister

Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian defense minister

10:16 10.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

AD

HOT NEWS

UK Prime Minister announces further military aid to Ukraine

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

LATEST

Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

UK Prime Minister announces further military aid to Ukraine

Sweden to provide Ukraine with eight Archer artillery systems – Defense Minister

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Court extends ex-Moldovan President Dodon's ban on leaving country

Moldovan opposition gathers thousands of supporters to protest in central Chisinau

AD
AD
AD
AD