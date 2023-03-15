Facts

20:05 15.03.2023

Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhny discusses situation on battlefield with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces, General Burkhard

On Wednesday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, discussed the situation on the battlefield with Chief of the Joint Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard.

"I had a telephone conversation with Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Army General Thierry Burkhard. He told about the state of affairs on the front line: the enemy's attacks do not stop along the entire front," Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the Ukrainian defenders heroically resist the invaders - the situation is controlled, despite the complexity.

"We also discussed issues of strengthening air defense and training of the Ukrainian military. We agreed to develop cooperation and maintain dialogue further. Thanks to General Burkhard, the Government and all the people of the French Republic. I feel supported. The victory will be ours," he summed up.

