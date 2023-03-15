Facts

19:48 15.03.2023

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

It is noted that during the day, Ukrainian defenders also shot down one enemy Su-25 aircraft.

"Units of missile troops and artillery hit the control point, three areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, as well as two radar stations, an electronic warfare station and an anti-aircraft missile system in a firing position during the day," the General Staff stressed.

