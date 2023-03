The battles in Donbas are now deciding what our future will be, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Monday.

"As always, today I was in touch with our commanders and intelligence. It is very tough in the east, very painful. We need to destroy the enemy's military might, and we will. Bilohorivka and Maryinka, Avdiyivka and Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Kamianka – and all other places where our future is being decided," he said.