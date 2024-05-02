Facts

17:09 02.05.2024

Seven people, incl six children, injured as Russian forces attack Derhachi – regional administration

The number people wounded as a result of Russia's airstrikes against Derhachi, Kharkiv region, continues to grow and has reached seven, including six minors, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"As of the moment, seven people were wounded as a result of enemy strikes by guided air bombs against Derhachi, six of them are children. Two children suffered light limb injuries, four – moderate severity [injuries]. All of those injured were hospitalized. A 75-year-old man received aid on the spot," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

