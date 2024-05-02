Russians continue shelling Nikopol district: residential buildings, power lines damaged

On Thursday afternoon, May 2, the Russian occupiers continued to strike at Nikopol district, using kamikaze drones and heavy artillery, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

"Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska rural communities came under enemy attack," Lysak wrote on the Telegram channel.

As a result of the strikes, three high-rise buildings, as well as the same number of private houses, outbuildings, as well as a gymnasium and an enterprise were damaged.

Four trucks and a moped were also damaged. A passenger car caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire. The power line is damaged.

There are no casualties as a result of the strikes.