President hears reports on readiness of fortifications at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met a new meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Thursday.

"I heard a large report on the degree of readiness of fortification lines in border regions and areas of active hostilities. It was presented by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Head of the State Transport Special Service Oleksandr Yakovets," the head of state said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the current situation at the front and the organization of rotation of units. The pace and needs of recruiting new brigades were discussed.

The issues of supply and production of weapons were also discussed at the meeting, the president said.

"There was a report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the schedule for the receipt of weapons from partners as part of the announced assistance packages. He instructed to take all possible measures to reduce the time frame. This especially refers to the supply of air defense systems to protect human lives and energy infrastructure. Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin reported on the current pace of production of drones and electronic warfare equipment and sending them to the front, as well as electronic warfare equipment to cover important facilities," Zelenskyy said.