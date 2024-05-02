Facts

18:37 02.05.2024

Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center opened in Mukacheve

1 min read
Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center opened in Mukacheve

The 20th Ukrainian Army Recruiment Center has been opened in Mukacheve.

“Recruitment centers do not issue draft notices, citizens can receive information and consulting services regarding service in the Armed Forces and, if desired, register for service in a military unit and a position of their choice. The center also provides information on vacancies in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine,” the Facebook post says.

The Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center in Mukacheve is part of a network of centers that is being created by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with local governments and local authorities.

Tags: #mukacheve #recruiment_center

MORE ABOUT

13:28 01.03.2024
URCS helping evacuees from Pokrovsk to Mukacheve

URCS helping evacuees from Pokrovsk to Mukacheve

16:25 28.10.2016
Hungary to allocate EUR 50 mln for building Berehove-Mukacheve road, bypass road around Berehove

Hungary to allocate EUR 50 mln for building Berehove-Mukacheve road, bypass road around Berehove

15:44 29.10.2015
Andriy Baloha wins Mukacheve mayoral election at first round

Andriy Baloha wins Mukacheve mayoral election at first round

14:56 24.07.2015
Ukrainian interior minister suspends Mukacheve police chief

Ukrainian interior minister suspends Mukacheve police chief

13:41 23.07.2015
Mukacheve events affect Ukraine's image – EP vice president

Mukacheve events affect Ukraine's image – EP vice president

13:03 23.07.2015
MP Baloha denies involvement in Mukacheve events, says they were orchestrated by Kyiv

MP Baloha denies involvement in Mukacheve events, says they were orchestrated by Kyiv

12:08 15.07.2015
Presidential Administration, SBU assure foreign ambassadors of unbiased probe into Mukacheve situation

Presidential Administration, SBU assure foreign ambassadors of unbiased probe into Mukacheve situation

14:15 14.07.2015
Rada creates Ad Hoc Investigative Commission to investigate Mukacheve incident

Rada creates Ad Hoc Investigative Commission to investigate Mukacheve incident

10:17 14.07.2015
Ukrainian Security Service detains two Right Sector members involved in Mukacheve events - Service spokesperson

Ukrainian Security Service detains two Right Sector members involved in Mukacheve events - Service spokesperson

17:49 13.07.2015
Ukrainian parliament to set up Mukacheve inquiry panel – speaker

Ukrainian parliament to set up Mukacheve inquiry panel – speaker

AD

HOT NEWS

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

Macron confirms he doesn’t rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

Enemy surveillance complex Murom-M hit by UAV strikes in village of Belgorod region

Ukrainian aviation strikes nine places of invaders’ concentration during day

Foreign agents bill incompatible with Georgian people's aspirations for Euro-Atlantic future - U.S. ambassador to Georgia

Air defense destroy drone in Kryvy Rih district – Dnipropetrovsk regional administration

Civilian injured as enemy shells Zolota Balka in Kherson region – local authorities

MP Klochko notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment estimated at over UAH 11 mln

We’ll do everything to ensure that China participates in Peace Summit – Yermak

Russians continue shelling Nikopol district: residential buildings, power lines damaged

AD
AD
AD
AD