Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center opened in Mukacheve

The 20th Ukrainian Army Recruiment Center has been opened in Mukacheve.

“Recruitment centers do not issue draft notices, citizens can receive information and consulting services regarding service in the Armed Forces and, if desired, register for service in a military unit and a position of their choice. The center also provides information on vacancies in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine,” the Facebook post says.

The Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center in Mukacheve is part of a network of centers that is being created by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with local governments and local authorities.