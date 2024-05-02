Facts

14:27 02.05.2024

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

1 min read
Virtual monobank is under an extensive DDoS attack, co-owner of the bank Oleh Gorokhovsky reported on Thursday.

"Another extensive DDoS [attack]. They are persistent, we must admit. They really want to bring down Monobank. But it's hard," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the data from the National Bank of Ukraine, as of March 1, 2024, monobank had 8.11 million active cards (with at least one transaction made with them during February) out of a total of 18.80 million cards issued that had not expired.

