We’ll do everything to ensure that China participates in Peace Summit – Yermak

The peace summit in Switzerland is aimed to record that the war must be stopped and a just peace returned to the Ukrainian land, head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said.

"This is a clear signal that the war must be stopped, a just peace must be returned to the Ukrainian land, attention must be paid to international law, the UN Charter. And, of course, this is the consolidation of responsible countries to further support Ukraine," he said on Thursday's telethon.

According to him, invitations have been sent to more than 150 countries and international organizations.

"Russia really will not be at the peace summit in Switzerland, this is our principled position," Yermak stressed. At the same time, according to him, "we are doing everything to ensure that China participates. China is very important, and consultations are constantly being held at various levels with the participation of our partners. We will do everything to ensure that China is present."

Speaking of a "just peace." Yermak said that this is "our independence, our territorial integrity within internationally defined borders, our sovereignty, the return of all our people, all our prisoners, all our illegally deported children, this is the responsibility of the aggressor country, this is overcoming the crises that the aggressor created on our land and created in the world in general."