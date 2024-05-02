Facts

19:12 02.05.2024

We’ll do everything to ensure that China participates in Peace Summit – Yermak

2 min read
We’ll do everything to ensure that China participates in Peace Summit – Yermak

The peace summit in Switzerland is aimed to record that the war must be stopped and a just peace returned to the Ukrainian land, head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said.

"This is a clear signal that the war must be stopped, a just peace must be returned to the Ukrainian land, attention must be paid to international law, the UN Charter. And, of course, this is the consolidation of responsible countries to further support Ukraine," he said on Thursday's telethon.

According to him, invitations have been sent to more than 150 countries and international organizations.

"Russia really will not be at the peace summit in Switzerland, this is our principled position," Yermak stressed. At the same time, according to him, "we are doing everything to ensure that China participates. China is very important, and consultations are constantly being held at various levels with the participation of our partners. We will do everything to ensure that China is present."

Speaking of a "just peace." Yermak said that this is "our independence, our territorial integrity within internationally defined borders, our sovereignty, the return of all our people, all our prisoners, all our illegally deported children, this is the responsibility of the aggressor country, this is overcoming the crises that the aggressor created on our land and created in the world in general."

Tags: #summit #peace #china

MORE ABOUT

21:25 02.05.2024
Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

15:32 02.05.2024
Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

15:28 02.05.2024
Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

21:13 01.05.2024
President's Office calls on world cultural figures to support Global Peace Summit

President's Office calls on world cultural figures to support Global Peace Summit

21:24 16.04.2024
China can really help restore just peace for Ukraine

China can really help restore just peace for Ukraine

18:56 16.04.2024
EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

18:19 12.04.2024
More than 400 representatives of local self-government of European cities discussed issues of cooperation at the 5th International Summit of Mayors

More than 400 representatives of local self-government of European cities discussed issues of cooperation at the 5th International Summit of Mayors

21:07 04.04.2024
Blinken: Our goal at Washington summit is to help build bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO

Blinken: Our goal at Washington summit is to help build bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO

18:38 04.04.2024
Broad representation of Latin American countries at World Summit fundamentally important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Broad representation of Latin American countries at World Summit fundamentally important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

10:30 04.04.2024
China-US Relations. The Search for a New World Order

China-US Relations. The Search for a New World Order

AD

HOT NEWS

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

Macron confirms he doesn’t rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

LATEST

NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

Enemy surveillance complex Murom-M hit by UAV strikes in village of Belgorod region

Ukrainian aviation strikes nine places of invaders’ concentration during day

Foreign agents bill incompatible with Georgian people's aspirations for Euro-Atlantic future - U.S. ambassador to Georgia

Air defense destroy drone in Kryvy Rih district – Dnipropetrovsk regional administration

Civilian injured as enemy shells Zolota Balka in Kherson region – local authorities

MP Klochko notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment estimated at over UAH 11 mln

Russians continue shelling Nikopol district: residential buildings, power lines damaged

Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center opened in Mukacheve

President hears reports on readiness of fortifications at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD