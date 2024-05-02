Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

The enemy forces continue to storm Chasiv Yar and settlements in the neighborhood, a serious struggle is going on for control over logistic routes. The information that the Russian forces have allegedly broken through to the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal is not true, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"The enemy does not have success there. The enemy has been continuing to storm the town for weeks now. The situation is controlled. The enemy continues to destroy Chasiv Yar and surrounding settlements, using both aircraft and artillery. The occupiers are trying in every possible way to gain these commanding heights, on which there is Chasiv Yar, so as to enter into a further struggle for territory and shell further Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk," he said.

The spokesperson also noted that the Russian occupiers do not count their losses either in personnel or in equipment in attempts to storm Chasiv Yar and settlements in the neighborhood. Also, he said that the enemy is trying to capture the town on the flanks through Bohdanivka and Ivanivske, actively storming these settlements.

"The occupiers carry out a lot of 'meat' assaults. They use mobile fire groups on golf carts, quad bikes, motocross bikes, and this happens during the day. The enemy has no tactical success in these populated areas," Voloshyn said.

He added that in order to capture Chasiv Yar and create conditions for further advance towards the Kramatorsk agglomeration, the enemy is trying to reach the Siversky Donets-Donbas line.

"Everything that some analysts and experts are now commenting on, that the enemy broke through to the canal, is not true. The enemy forces were not there in the morning. They may have carried out assaults there, but they were not there," the spokesperson said.

According to Voloshyn, there is now a big struggle for control of logistic routes in the area.

"The Russian invaders, using the scorched-earth policy, are trying to destroy all of our platoon and stronghold points, and the town of Chasiv Yar itself, so that our defenders have no place to defend. The second line of defense has been reinforced. The defense forces are ready to fight the enemy," he said.

According to Voloshyn, on Wednesday, May 1, there were four enemy assaults on Chasiv Yar, and only one this morning. In general, the enemy carried out the majority of its assaults, from 10 to 15 per day, in the Chasiv Yar axis near Bilohorivka, where the occupiers have brought additional personnel and completed regrouping. The spokesperson also noted that the enemy is now most actively carrying out artillery attacks on Chasiv Yar and its vicinity.