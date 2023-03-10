Facts

19:19 10.03.2023

Two civilians killed, three wounded in enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on Fri – local authorities

Two men were killed and three wounded as a result of an enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"It pains me most of all to report human losses. We have them after artillery shelling of Chervonohryhorivska community in Nikopol district. Two men, 32 and 41, were killed. Another three [men] were wounded. They are 42, 52, and 57," he said on the Telegram channel.

A transport enterprise, a three-story building, and seven private houses were damaged as a result of the enemy attack, Lysak said.

"In addition, household buildings, a garage, an auto, and power lines were damaged. Data on the aftermath of the attacks is yet to be updated," he said.

