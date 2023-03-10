Facts

18:19 10.03.2023

Macron: Military aid to Ukraine is priority, peace talks with Russia should be held on Ukrainian terms

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his country's policy of providing military assistance to Ukraine.

"If we talk about the short term, now our priority is military assistance," he said at a press conference in Paris.

According to Macron, he still advocates a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but believes that negotiations should take place "when Ukraine decides, and on its terms."

