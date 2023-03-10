Finland supports idea of freezing, seizing Russian assets – PM

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin has supported the idea of freezing and seizing Russian assets and transferring them to Ukraine.

Finland backs the idea that Russia musts pay the full price for aggression, the loss of Ukraine as a result of the invasion. The country supports the fact that it is possible to freeze and seize Russian assets, they can be used for the restoration and revival of Ukraine, she said after talks with the president Ukraine by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Kyiv.

Marin said that her country supports the efforts of the International Criminal Court, the Ukrainian authorities, the creation of the International Center for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression in The Hague.

She said that Finland understands Ukraine well. From its history, Finland knows better than anyone that Ukraine needs to be supported as long as necessary. Finland was alone in its struggle and remained alone when peace came. Finland wants Ukraine to receive peace on its own terms, the Finnish Prime Minister said.

According to her, today, Finland announced a new aid package of EUR 29 million for education.