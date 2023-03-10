Facts

12:26 10.03.2023

Finland allocates additional EUR 29 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

1 min read
Finland allocates additional EUR 29 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The government of Finland has provided Ukraine with a total of EUR29 million in humanitarian aid and development cooperation support, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which has continued for more than a year, has caused immense destruction and suffering. The UN estimates that 17.5 million people, or nearly half of Ukraine’s population, are in need of humanitarian assistance. To alleviate human suffering and help Ukraine in the midst of the war, Finland will allocate EUR 15 million to humanitarian assistance and EUR 14 million to development cooperation," the ministry said.

"Ukraine has requested support from Finland, particularly to meet the immediate and longer-term needs related to education, the environment and radiation safety," the report says.

"We must combat war fatigue. To cope with this crisis, people need food, shelter and medication, and children need to get to school. We must also keep in mind that our support should help Ukraine recover from the war," said Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.

Tags: #finland

MORE ABOUT

17:20 10.03.2023
Finland supports idea of freezing, seizing Russian assets – PM

Finland supports idea of freezing, seizing Russian assets – PM

17:39 06.03.2023
Finland ready to help Ukraine with introduction of environmental monitoring system –Natural Resources Ministry

Finland ready to help Ukraine with introduction of environmental monitoring system –Natural Resources Ministry

15:57 23.02.2023
Finland to send three Leopard 2 tanks for mine clearance to Ukraine, Sweden also announces its readiness to send tanks to Kyiv

Finland to send three Leopard 2 tanks for mine clearance to Ukraine, Sweden also announces its readiness to send tanks to Kyiv

18:23 22.02.2023
Finland on Thurs to make decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine – media

Finland on Thurs to make decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine – media

20:17 24.01.2023
Finland could train Ukrainian military – president

Finland could train Ukrainian military – president

18:54 24.01.2023
Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation, protection of Ukrainian energy sector, 10th Russian sanctions package with president of Finland

Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation, protection of Ukrainian energy sector, 10th Russian sanctions package with president of Finland

18:12 24.01.2023
Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

13:09 20.01.2023
Zelensky thanks Finnish govt for providing Ukraine with largest package of military assistance with heavy weapons and ammunition

Zelensky thanks Finnish govt for providing Ukraine with largest package of military assistance with heavy weapons and ammunition

15:03 24.12.2022
Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

13:12 26.11.2022
Finland should be ready for accepting new refugees from Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Interior Minister Mikkonen

Finland should be ready for accepting new refugees from Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Interior Minister Mikkonen

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 10,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

Finnish PM arrives in Kyiv

LATEST

Some 10,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

Ihnat: First downed enemy aircraft to mean that Patriot system is in Ukraine

Metinvest sends communication equipment, chargers worth UAH 20 mln to Ukrainian defenders

Finnish PM arrives in Kyiv

Macron appoints Special Envoy for aid and reconstruction of Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Belgium recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Japan to help Kharkiv region farmers with sunflower, corn seeds for $1 mln - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

AD
AD
AD
AD