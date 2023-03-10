Finland allocates additional EUR 29 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The government of Finland has provided Ukraine with a total of EUR29 million in humanitarian aid and development cooperation support, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which has continued for more than a year, has caused immense destruction and suffering. The UN estimates that 17.5 million people, or nearly half of Ukraine’s population, are in need of humanitarian assistance. To alleviate human suffering and help Ukraine in the midst of the war, Finland will allocate EUR 15 million to humanitarian assistance and EUR 14 million to development cooperation," the ministry said.

"Ukraine has requested support from Finland, particularly to meet the immediate and longer-term needs related to education, the environment and radiation safety," the report says.

"We must combat war fatigue. To cope with this crisis, people need food, shelter and medication, and children need to get to school. We must also keep in mind that our support should help Ukraine recover from the war," said Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.