Facts

20:39 09.03.2023

Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

1 min read
Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

The agreement on the Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely, according to head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"We consider this initiative one of the points of the peace plan, it should be extended indefinitely," he told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

Yermak called the statements about the possible termination of its operation "pressure on the mediators – Turkey and the UN."

"At the very minimum, it should be extended for the same period as before," the head of the President’s Office added.

The extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to which Ukrainian grain is supplied from the port of Odesa, was discussed on March 8 at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

So far, its action has been agreed until March 18, 2023. Russia has repeatedly insisted on unblocking the export of its mineral fertilizers as part of the initiative.

Tags: #grain #initiative #yermak

MORE ABOUT

12:12 08.03.2023
Yermak has phone call with Sullivan

Yermak has phone call with Sullivan

15:46 07.03.2023
Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

16:53 06.03.2023
Yermak on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia cultivates war crimes, whitewashing myths about ‘Nazis’

Yermak on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia cultivates war crimes, whitewashing myths about ‘Nazis’

12:37 02.03.2023
Yermak, NATO Assistant Secretary General discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, receiving armored vehicles, moving towards membership in Alliance

Yermak, NATO Assistant Secretary General discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, receiving armored vehicles, moving towards membership in Alliance

11:32 01.03.2023
Yermak, Sullivan discuss results of US-Ukrainian Presidents' meeting, Ukrainian Peace Formula

Yermak, Sullivan discuss results of US-Ukrainian Presidents' meeting, Ukrainian Peace Formula

19:19 27.02.2023
Ukraine exports almost 32 mln tonnes of grain since early 2022/2023 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine exports almost 32 mln tonnes of grain since early 2022/2023 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

20:52 22.02.2023
Yermak: There is feeling that we’re moving towards victory

Yermak: There is feeling that we’re moving towards victory

19:04 13.02.2023
Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

11:50 04.02.2023
Ukraine returns 116 defenders in POW swap – Yermak

Ukraine returns 116 defenders in POW swap – Yermak

09:23 01.02.2023
Three vessels with 166,500 tonnes of food left Ukrainian ports on Tues after two-day break

Three vessels with 166,500 tonnes of food left Ukrainian ports on Tues after two-day break

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

Power consumption by ZNPP for own needs from integrated power system restored - Ukrenergo

We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

LATEST

Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

Georgian Interior Ministry says all detained protesters released

Russia can continue war with Ukraine with current intensity for two more years – Lithuanian intelligence

Borrell: Russia putting in danger entirety of our joint European continent

State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

Another protest rally underway in front of Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

Zelenskyy appoints Oleh Sakhon dpty commander of National Guard

Identity of executed prisoner of Ukrainian serviceman not established yet – Yermak

Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

NACP adds Italy's Buzzi Unicem to list of intl sponsors of war

AD
AD
AD
AD