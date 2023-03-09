Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

The agreement on the Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely, according to head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"We consider this initiative one of the points of the peace plan, it should be extended indefinitely," he told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

Yermak called the statements about the possible termination of its operation "pressure on the mediators – Turkey and the UN."

"At the very minimum, it should be extended for the same period as before," the head of the President’s Office added.

The extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to which Ukrainian grain is supplied from the port of Odesa, was discussed on March 8 at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

So far, its action has been agreed until March 18, 2023. Russia has repeatedly insisted on unblocking the export of its mineral fertilizers as part of the initiative.