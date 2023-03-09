Facts

20:21 09.03.2023

Identity of executed prisoner of Ukrainian serviceman not established yet – Yermak


Identity of executed prisoner of Ukrainian serviceman not established yet – Yermak

The identity of the Ukrainian serviceman shot by the Russians has not yet been established, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

"His identity has not been established yet. When this is done, the SBU or the Office of the Prosecutor General will inform about it," he said.

On March 6, a video appeared on social networks with the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, who said "Glory to Ukraine!" to the killers' eyes.

The command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suggested that the video shows the deceased serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura.

Later, the regional directorate of the territorial defence forces Pivnich (North) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian serviceman who was shot by the Russian occupiers was a fighter of the 163rd battalion of the 119th separate brigade of the territorial defence of Chernihiv region Oleksandr Matsievsky.

