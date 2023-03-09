Facts

12:26 09.03.2023

URCS helps to evacuate over 300,000 people, of which over 230,000 evacuated by rapid response units during one year of full-scale war

1 min read
URCS helps to evacuate over 300,000 people, of which over 230,000 evacuated by rapid response units during one year of full-scale war

From the first days of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have been helping to evacuate the population from hot spots.

"Since February 24, 2022, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has taken part in the evacuation of 307,679 people, of which almost 234,200 people have been evacuated by rapid response units," the URCS said on its Facebook page.

Volunteers evacuate people with limited mobility, people with disabilities, and seriously ill people. Members of rapid response units transport people from medical institutions to evacuation trains, from bomb shelters of settlements under relentless enemy shelling to safer areas of the country.

Volunteers of rapid response units deliver humanitarian aid – medicines, food and hygiene kits, and other necessary things to settlements where the situation is dangerous and tense.

Tags: #evacation #urcs

MORE ABOUT

10:56 08.03.2023
URCS mobile medical teams come to help residents of mountain villages in Chernivtsi region

URCS mobile medical teams come to help residents of mountain villages in Chernivtsi region

12:25 07.03.2023
URCS opens laundry in Mykolaiv region

URCS opens laundry in Mykolaiv region

12:42 04.03.2023
Center for Coordinating International Assistance, Reconstruction of Kyiv Region established - URCS

Center for Coordinating International Assistance, Reconstruction of Kyiv Region established - URCS

10:38 02.03.2023
URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

13:10 01.03.2023
URCS switches to targeted delivery of humanitarian aid due to shelling of Kherson by Russian invaders

URCS switches to targeted delivery of humanitarian aid due to shelling of Kherson by Russian invaders

16:16 24.02.2023
URCS opens new directions of work over year of war – Dotsenko

URCS opens new directions of work over year of war – Dotsenko

13:31 22.02.2023
URCS trains population in skills to provide first aid at home

URCS trains population in skills to provide first aid at home

18:30 21.02.2023
Some 8,000 URCS volunteers help people to endure war hardships – Dotsenko

Some 8,000 URCS volunteers help people to endure war hardships – Dotsenko

16:20 20.02.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens first mobile hub

Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens first mobile hub

09:14 20.02.2023
URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

Zelenskyy: There is no such Ukrainian who wouldn't wish success of our friendly Georgia in its accession to EU

Ukrainian army shots down 34 out of 48 Russian cruise missiles, destroys four kamikaze drones – Zaluzhny

LATEST

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

Poland sends 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – defense minister

Medical laboratory CSD LAB begins work under Medical Guarantee Program

Power engineers avoid collapse of power system during Russia's heavy missile attack on Thurs – Ukrenergo head

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

No electricity, water in Kharkiv after night missile attack; health facilities running on generators – Terekhov

For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

Zelenskyy: There is no such Ukrainian who wouldn't wish success of our friendly Georgia in its accession to EU

Ukrainian army shots down 34 out of 48 Russian cruise missiles, destroys four kamikaze drones – Zaluzhny

AD
AD
AD
AD