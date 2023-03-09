URCS helps to evacuate over 300,000 people, of which over 230,000 evacuated by rapid response units during one year of full-scale war

From the first days of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have been helping to evacuate the population from hot spots.

"Since February 24, 2022, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has taken part in the evacuation of 307,679 people, of which almost 234,200 people have been evacuated by rapid response units," the URCS said on its Facebook page.

Volunteers evacuate people with limited mobility, people with disabilities, and seriously ill people. Members of rapid response units transport people from medical institutions to evacuation trains, from bomb shelters of settlements under relentless enemy shelling to safer areas of the country.

Volunteers of rapid response units deliver humanitarian aid – medicines, food and hygiene kits, and other necessary things to settlements where the situation is dangerous and tense.