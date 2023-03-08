Facts

21:04 08.03.2023

Maliar: Destruction of huge number of enemy personnel, equipment in area of Bakhmut for so many months is victory

2 min read
The destruction of a large number of personnel of the Russian army and professional Wagner fighters, as well as enemy military equipment for so many months in the area of Bakhmut is a victory for Ukraine, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

“As for Bakhmut, indeed, heavy fighting is going on there today. But we have to understand a few things. Everyone wants news about the liberated territories, and this is regarded as a victory. But at the same time, the fact that for several months in a row our courageous warriors have been destroying the enemy, and the most powerful, professional units of Wagner there is a victory,” Maliar said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday evening.

She also stressed that the destruction of a huge amount of enemy weapons and equipment in Bakhmut area is a victory.

“The fact that today the enemy is actually tied up there and is forced to concentrate all his efforts, and thus his offensive potential decreases - this is also a victory. That is, it is necessary to defend exactly in that place,” Maliar said.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the Russians have the predominant forces in terms of the number of personnel and weapons, but “in these conditions, our fighters are courageously and virtually parity there.”

