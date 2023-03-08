Facts

21:03 08.03.2023

Wikipedia to host Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month for third time

2 min read
Wikipedia to host Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month for third time

The Ukrainian Institute, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the NGO Wikimedia Ukraine, will hold the international information campaign "the Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month" for the third time, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Wednesday.

“#UkraineEverywhere is the slogan of the information campaign on Wikipedia, on March, designed to create more articles about Ukraine and its culture in different languages on Wikipedia,” the message reads.

It specifies that “the Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month” on Wikipedia will be held for the third time. Last year, it was the only project that remained ongoing despite the outbreak of a full-scale invasion. Last year it was one of the projects of the Ukrainian Institute, which did not stop because of the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

The international community united then: 253 participants joined in, writing 3,813 new articles and improving 262 existing ones in 60 different language sections of Wikipedia. For example, there are articles about Pavlo Tychyna in Arabic, about Anna Yaroslavna in Finnish, a painting 'Moonlit Night on the Dnieper' in Chinese, a dance Hopak in Persian, about the Ukrainian avant-garde in German, and a novel Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors in French.

“When I became the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in 2020, we started systematic work on filling Wikipedia with truthful information about Ukraine with the involvement of the public. The first campaign three years ago was a great success. Now, in the context of full-scale aggression, this mission has become even more important. This year, the main theme is cultural and artistic. I encourage everyone to join in. Each of you can contribute to countering the Russian genocidal war by spreading the truth about Ukrainian culture, art, and identity, which the Russians are now trying to destroy," said Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It is noted that everyone can join "the Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month" project. Information about the contest, the list of proposed articles and the conditions of participation is available on the website ucdm.wikimedia.org.ua.

Tags: #wikipedia #mfa

MORE ABOUT

16:13 08.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA shares EU's position on contradiction of European values of Georgian draft law on ‘foreign agents’, expresses solidarity with Georgian people

Ukrainian MFA shares EU's position on contradiction of European values of Georgian draft law on ‘foreign agents’, expresses solidarity with Georgian people

18:34 07.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

20:46 02.03.2023
EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

13:47 01.03.2023
Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

21:00 28.02.2023
Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

20:37 27.02.2023
Kuleba on creation of special tribunal on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: It’s necessary to eliminate causes, not just symptoms

Kuleba on creation of special tribunal on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: It’s necessary to eliminate causes, not just symptoms

16:31 20.02.2023
Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns launch of intl ballistic missile by DPRK, which fell on territory of exclusive economic zone of Japan

Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns launch of intl ballistic missile by DPRK, which fell on territory of exclusive economic zone of Japan

19:17 17.02.2023
Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

20:16 16.02.2023
We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

21:03 09.02.2023
Ukrainian MFA calls on Ukrainian MPs to join forces on issue of excluding Russia from UNSC, UN itself – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA calls on Ukrainian MPs to join forces on issue of excluding Russia from UNSC, UN itself – spokesperson

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces carry out 11 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their command post

UN Secretary General: Video of death of Ukrainian military proves that laws of war must be observed

President Zelenskyy, UN Secretary General Guterres speak in favor of continuing Black Sea Grain Initiative after March 18

Ukrainian MFA shares EU's position on contradiction of European values of Georgian draft law on ‘foreign agents’, expresses solidarity with Georgian people

Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered to Ukraine this month – German Defense Minister

LATEST

Defense Forces carry out 11 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their command post

Maliar: Destruction of huge number of enemy personnel, equipment in area of Bakhmut for so many months is victory

It's more profitable for state to transfer part of costs of insurance of war risks, exporters to Ukrainian companies than to spend budget funds – expert

Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Occupiers continue attempts to advance in five directions in country’s east

Law enforcers suspect IBOX BANK officials of assisting gambling business, tax evasion of UAH 400 mln

AD
AD
AD
AD