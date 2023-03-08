Wikipedia to host Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month for third time

The Ukrainian Institute, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the NGO Wikimedia Ukraine, will hold the international information campaign "the Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month" for the third time, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Wednesday.

“#UkraineEverywhere is the slogan of the information campaign on Wikipedia, on March, designed to create more articles about Ukraine and its culture in different languages on Wikipedia,” the message reads.

It specifies that “the Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month” on Wikipedia will be held for the third time. Last year, it was the only project that remained ongoing despite the outbreak of a full-scale invasion. Last year it was one of the projects of the Ukrainian Institute, which did not stop because of the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

The international community united then: 253 participants joined in, writing 3,813 new articles and improving 262 existing ones in 60 different language sections of Wikipedia. For example, there are articles about Pavlo Tychyna in Arabic, about Anna Yaroslavna in Finnish, a painting 'Moonlit Night on the Dnieper' in Chinese, a dance Hopak in Persian, about the Ukrainian avant-garde in German, and a novel Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors in French.

“When I became the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in 2020, we started systematic work on filling Wikipedia with truthful information about Ukraine with the involvement of the public. The first campaign three years ago was a great success. Now, in the context of full-scale aggression, this mission has become even more important. This year, the main theme is cultural and artistic. I encourage everyone to join in. Each of you can contribute to countering the Russian genocidal war by spreading the truth about Ukrainian culture, art, and identity, which the Russians are now trying to destroy," said Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It is noted that everyone can join "the Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month" project. Information about the contest, the list of proposed articles and the conditions of participation is available on the website ucdm.wikimedia.org.ua.