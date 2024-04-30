Ukraine once again clarifies info on derogation from obligations under Convention on Protection of Human Rights, Fundamental Freedoms – MFA

Ukraine has once again clarified information on derogation from obligations under the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs in response to media inquiries.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine periodically and on a regular basis sends to international organizations information prepared by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on derogation from obligations under the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,” the ministry said.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Convention and the Covenant, the relevant information has been provided by our state since 2015 in connection with the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This regular practice has continued since February 2022 in connection with the beginning of a full-scale invasion and the introduction of martial law in our state," the statement explains.

It is noted that information is provided on a regular basis after the extension of martial law in Ukraine.

"In April 2024, Ukraine once again clarified the list of existing restrictions and reduced it. This information has already become the twentieth since 2015," the press service of the Foreign Ministry emphasizes, specifying that all messages made by Ukraine about the withdrawal from obligations are publicly available on the websites of the Council of Europe and the United Nations.