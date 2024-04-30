Facts

09:58 30.04.2024

Ukraine once again clarifies info on derogation from obligations under Convention on Protection of Human Rights, Fundamental Freedoms – MFA

2 min read
Ukraine once again clarifies info on derogation from obligations under Convention on Protection of Human Rights, Fundamental Freedoms – MFA

Ukraine has once again clarified information on derogation from obligations under the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs in response to media inquiries.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine periodically and on a regular basis sends to international organizations information prepared by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on derogation from obligations under the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,” the ministry said.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Convention and the Covenant, the relevant information has been provided by our state since 2015 in connection with the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This regular practice has continued since February 2022 in connection with the beginning of a full-scale invasion and the introduction of martial law in our state," the statement explains.

It is noted that information is provided on a regular basis after the extension of martial law in Ukraine.

"In April 2024, Ukraine once again clarified the list of existing restrictions and reduced it. This information has already become the twentieth since 2015," the press service of the Foreign Ministry emphasizes, specifying that all messages made by Ukraine about the withdrawal from obligations are publicly available on the websites of the Council of Europe and the United Nations.

Tags: #mfa

MORE ABOUT

14:04 29.04.2024
Two Ukrainian citizens killed in Germany are military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation; consulate establishing contact with relatives - MFA

Two Ukrainian citizens killed in Germany are military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation; consulate establishing contact with relatives - MFA

21:03 26.04.2024
Ukrainian, Latvian PMs discuss Ukraine's European integration, seizure of Russian assets

Ukrainian, Latvian PMs discuss Ukraine's European integration, seizure of Russian assets

20:59 23.04.2024
Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

14:43 23.04.2024
MFA may suspend receipt of consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions – Kuleba

MFA may suspend receipt of consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions – Kuleba

20:24 12.04.2024
Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

20:16 11.04.2024
Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA

Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA

21:44 02.04.2024
Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

12:27 23.03.2024
Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

10:20 19.03.2024
Ukrainian MFA on UN Commission’s report: Russia’s recorded crimes ‘indicate scale of atrocities Europe hasn’t seen since World War II’

Ukrainian MFA on UN Commission’s report: Russia’s recorded crimes ‘indicate scale of atrocities Europe hasn’t seen since World War II’

18:49 15.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

AD

HOT NEWS

Info about second victim in Kharkiv not confirmed, seven people wounded

Duchess of Edinburgh meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visits Irpin

Two people killed, six injured as result of strikes on Kharkiv

Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

LATEST

Info about second victim in Kharkiv not confirmed, seven people wounded

Duchess of Edinburgh meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visits Irpin

Germany transfers 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, IRIS-T missile, 155 caliber ammo to Ukraine

According to preliminary data, strike on Odesa carried out by Iskander with cassette part

Two people killed, six injured as result of strikes on Kharkiv

Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation strike five enemy locations, rocket launchers hit one

DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

AD
AD
AD
AD