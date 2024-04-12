Facts

Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

 Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has discussed with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani the search for and delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine.

"I spoke with Antonio Tajani and thanked Italy for its consistent support for Ukraine. We discussed concrete steps how Italy, as the G7's presiding country, can take an active role in finding air defense systems and making coordinated decisions about their delivery to Ukraine," Kuleba said on the X Social Network on Friday.

