10:58 08.03.2023

Biden, Macron discuss Ukraine and China – White House

U.S. Presidents Joseph Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed assistance to Ukraine during a phone conversation, the White House has said.

"The two leaders discussed their support for Ukraine... including their commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security assistance and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression," according to the statement.

It is noted that during the conversation, Biden and Macron also discussed the cooperation between the United States and France in the Indo-Pacific region "as well as shared efforts to address challenges posed by the People's Republic of China to the rules-based international order."

"The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to coordinate closely on accelerating the transition to clean energy economies," the presidents said in the statement.

