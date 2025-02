Trump's meetings with Zelenskyy, Putin to take place 'very soon' – White House

Trump's meetings with Zelenskyy and Putin will take place "very soon," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

"We expect those meetings to take place very soon," she said on Fox News.

She noted that Trump expects to sign an agreement on rare earth minerals.

"It’s only right considering what the American taxpayers have done for Ukraine," she emphasized.