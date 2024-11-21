Economy

09:56 21.11.2024

White House plans to cancel almost $5 bln of U.S. debt for Ukraine

2 min read
White House plans to cancel almost $5 bln of U.S. debt for Ukraine

The administration of current U.S. President Joseph Biden has submitted to Congress a statement of intent to cancel half of Ukraine's debt for economic assistance in the amount of about $4.65 billion, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"So we have taken the step that was outlined in the law to cancel those loans, provide that economic assistance to Ukraine, and now Congress is welcome to take it up," Miller said.

It is noted that after the White House informed Congress of this decision, lawmakers may adopt a resolution to object to it. However, according to Miller, this will not happen.

"I think I would be surprised if Congress took that step, given the overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress for providing assistance. But we will follow the law," he explained.

It was previously reported that in April, the House of Representatives passed a $95 billion supplemental spending bill that included $61 billion in funding for Ukraine, and as part of that bill, Congress asked the Biden administration to submit a detailed strategy for Ukraine by early June. Weeks after the deadline passed without a report, some members of Congress said they were disappointed and would consider blocking further funding.

Under the terms of that document, about $10 billion in economic aid is provided to Kyiv as a conditional loan.

Meanwhile, the document gives Biden the authority to cancel 50% of that loan.

It provides that from November 15, 2024, the current president can cancel up to 50% of this loan, while the remaining 50% of the loan can be canceled by the next president on January 1, 2026.

Tags: #economic #white_house

MORE ABOUT

17:50 18.10.2024
White House team to visit Ukraine soon – Zelenskyy

White House team to visit Ukraine soon – Zelenskyy

16:50 31.08.2024
Ukrainian delegation hands over to White House list of targets in Russia to be hit by long-range missiles – media

Ukrainian delegation hands over to White House list of targets in Russia to be hit by long-range missiles – media

18:12 10.07.2024
White House publishes joint statement by USA, Netherlands and Denmark on sending F-16 to Ukraine

White House publishes joint statement by USA, Netherlands and Denmark on sending F-16 to Ukraine

09:38 04.07.2024
White House announces new aid package for Ukraine

White House announces new aid package for Ukraine

18:24 26.06.2024
Share of economic optimists among Ukrainians shrinks from 31% to 29.3% - survey

Share of economic optimists among Ukrainians shrinks from 31% to 29.3% - survey

10:40 18.06.2024
Ukraine has to win this war to join NATO – White House

Ukraine has to win this war to join NATO – White House

09:57 04.06.2024
Allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory may be expanded, will depend on battlefield situation – White House

Allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory may be expanded, will depend on battlefield situation – White House

14:56 17.04.2024
White House regards it necessary to consider issue of assistance to Israel and Ukraine in Representatives House this week

White House regards it necessary to consider issue of assistance to Israel and Ukraine in Representatives House this week

12:02 27.01.2024
Zelenskyy announces creation of All-Ukrainian economic Platform

Zelenskyy announces creation of All-Ukrainian economic Platform

10:37 31.10.2023
Politicization of national security interests unacceptable – White House

Politicization of national security interests unacceptable – White House

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrnafta to acquire 51% of Shell filling station chain in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine and lifecell at auction receive new frequencies for UAH 2.9 bln for 15 years

Ukraine expects to receive $1.1 bln from IMF in late Dec – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives $1.35 bln in grant from United States – Shmyhal

LATEST

Ukraine, Italy to deepen cooperation in critical raw material supplies

Mortgage rates for veterans will be reduced to 5-15% in 2025 – expert

DTEK Donetsk Grids restores almost 11,000 energy facilities since start of war

UN WFP Executive Board adopts 2025-2027 interim plan for Ukraine with $2.1 bln budget – Shmyhal

EIB provides EUR 14.5 mln in support of municipal projects in Mykolaiv, Dnipro

Ukrnafta to acquire 51% of Shell filling station chain in Ukraine

EBRD provides EUR 50 mln loan to Kyivteploenergo for emergency support

Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

Zelenskyy: Over 40 foreign and 600 domestic defense companies operating in Ukraine

Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine and lifecell at auction receive new frequencies for UAH 2.9 bln for 15 years

AD
AD
AD
AD