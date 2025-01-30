Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:02 30.01.2025

White House denies info about cancellation of freeze on federal financial aid

1 min read
White House denies info about cancellation of freeze on federal financial aid

White House press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied information spread in the media about the lifting of the federal financial aid freeze.

“This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze. It is simply a rescission of the OMB [Office of Management and Budget] memo,” she said on X Wednesday.

According to her, it has been done “to end any confusion created by the court's injunction. The President's EO's [executive orders] on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented.”

Tags: #denies #financial_aid #white_house

