20:19 07.03.2023

Cherevaty: Main task of our forces in Bakhmut is to wear down enemy's military capability, deplete its combat potential

The Russian occupation forces continue their vain offensive attempts in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. In the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled this section from cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems 306 times, and 56 military clashes occurred there, including nine near Bakhmut alone, Spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevary has said.

The invaders lost 244 KIA and 315 WIA on this section in the past 24 hours, he said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

"The main task of our forces in Bakhmut is to wear down the enemy and deplete its combat potential. Thanks to the mass heroism of our soldiers, conditions are being created for our future offensive there," Cherevaty said.

According to him, successful operations of the Ukrainian defenders force the enemy to use its reserves while suffering huge losses and having no chance to stop.

"They currently look for reserves and involve event the forces they used to preserve – the core of the Wagner PMC, those who had undergone training before the war, those who have combat experience from Syria," In addition, the group is being strengthened at the expense of not only regular army and artillery but also aircraft," Cherevaty said.

Commenting on the government's decision to hold compulsory evacuation of children with parents from the frontline areas, he said that this decision was correct and timely. According to Cherevaty, the evacuation of the civilian from the battlefield will allow the defense forces to focus on their combat tasks without getting distracted by other tasks.

