Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented new maritime drones of the Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus (MAGURA) family, which will significantly expand Ukraine's capabilities in the Black Sea.

As reported by the Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the presentation of the MAGURA V7 took place in Kyiv with the participation of the head of the Main Intelligence Agency, Kyrylo Budanov. In addition, the Main Intelligence Agency showed modified MAGURA V5 and MAGURA V6 drones, which are a multifunctional platform, can work for various purposes and in various operations (from evacuation to the destruction of fighter jets).

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov noted that 21 enemy targets have been destroyed by MAGURA family drones to date, and this is a world record.

"Today we are presenting MAGURA drones. This is a Ukrainian innovation that has already changed and will definitely change the course of this war. We are showing the development with which the Agency, the special unit Group 13, by order of General Budanov, destroys the enemy Black Sea Fleet, and not only," said Yusov.

He emphasized that MAGURA is constantly being improved, but the successful use of drones would be impossible without the professional work of intelligence officers.

Group 13, a special unit of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, a component of the unmanned and robotic systems unit, effectively destroys the enemy and protects Ukraine, Yusov added.

A representative of Group 13 said during the presentation that it was a challenge for the special unit to "start our work from scratch," because there was no one who could share experience in this.

"Today, we can confidently say that the Main Intelligence Agency and Group 13 independently displaced the Black Sea Fleet to their base. They are completely constrained in their actions, they do not perform the tasks as intended," the representative emphasized.

Group 13 also said that during their work, a big challenge was Russian aviation, which managed to find a countermeasure, in particular, thanks to the development of drones with missiles.

As the Main Intelligence Agency emphasized, on December 31, 2024, a "turning point in the history of the fleet" occurred, because it was then that special forces, thanks to the Magura V5 missile sea drone, for the first time in the world destroyed an air target - two Russian Mi-8 helicopters and damaged a third.

Military intelligence recalled that it was the unique MAGURA drones that destroyed two Russian Su-30 fighters on May 2, 2025 for the first time in history. Before that, MAGURA sea drones destroyed nine enemy ships out of a total of 16 hit.

A ceremony was also held during the presentation special redemption of the MAGURA brand with the participation of the CEO of Ukrposhta, Igor Smelyansky.