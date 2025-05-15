Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

US President Donald Trump has said that "nothing is going to happen" regarding the settlement in Ukraine until he meets with Vladimir Putin, CIash Report has said.

“Nothing is going to happen with Russia and Ukraine until Putin and I get together,” Trump is quoted by the СІаѕһ Report on social media X on Thursday.

Trump also said that he is not disappointed with the level of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine in Turkey, because he knows nothing about it. “I know nothing about the Russian delegation in Türkiye. I am not disappointed with it.”