Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:14 15.05.2025

Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

1 min read
Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

US President Donald Trump has said that "nothing is going to happen" regarding the settlement in Ukraine until he meets with Vladimir Putin, CIash Report has said.

“Nothing is going to happen with Russia and Ukraine until Putin and I get together,” Trump is quoted by the СІаѕһ Report on social media X on Thursday.

Trump also said that he is not disappointed with the level of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine in Turkey, because he knows nothing about it. “I know nothing about the Russian delegation in Türkiye. I am not disappointed with it.”

Tags: #trump

MORE ABOUT

11:45 15.05.2025
Trump on Putin's absence from talks in Istanbul: Why would he go if I'm not going?

Trump on Putin's absence from talks in Istanbul: Why would he go if I'm not going?

10:49 15.05.2025
Trump: I would go to Turkey on Friday ‘if appropriate’ for Ukraine-Russia talks

Trump: I would go to Turkey on Friday ‘if appropriate’ for Ukraine-Russia talks

09:32 15.05.2025
Trump to not go to Turkey for talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

Trump to not go to Turkey for talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

17:45 13.05.2025
Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

17:00 13.05.2025
Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

20:13 12.05.2025
Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

20:45 09.05.2025
Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen

Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen

12:22 09.05.2025
Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

11:28 09.05.2025
We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

09:40 09.05.2025
USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

LATEST

Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

Ukrainian hacker attack on Russian judicial system in 2024 destroys third of court case archive

Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

Rutte: With or without settlement, it's clear that our support to Ukraine will continue to be important to ensure lasting peace

Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

AD
AD