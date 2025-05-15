Ukrainian hacker attack on Russian judicial system in 2024 destroys third of court case archive

A hacker attack carried out on October 7, 2024 by the Ukrainian group BO Team destroyed 33% of the archive of court cases in the Russian state automated system "Justice" (89 million records), the project "If to be exact" reported, citing a report by the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation.

These acts were stored in a consolidated database, where all decisions of Russian courts are stored. "As a result of the cyber incident on October 7, 2024, the specified data of the information systems were deleted," the chamber's report says.

The report shows that the last time the external security of the Justice system websites was checked in 2015, and the system itself has never been completely updated, although its work was regularly funded.

The Justice system is an electronic document management system in the courts of the Russian Federation of all jurisdictions and levels. Through it, court applications are submitted, information is provided about the appointment and change of court hearings, and consultations on court cases are received.