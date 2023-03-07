Facts

17:18 07.03.2023

Battle of Bakhmut may severely degrade Wagner Group’s best forces, depriving Russia of some of its most effective, most difficult-to-replace shock troops - ISW

3 min read
Battle of Bakhmut may severely degrade Wagner Group’s best forces, depriving Russia of some of its most effective, most difficult-to-replace shock troops - ISW

The Battle of Bakhmut (Donetsk region) may, in fact, severely degrade the Wagner Group’s best forces, depriving Russia of some of its most effective and most difficult-to-replace shock troops, according to the report of the Institute for the Study of War () for March 6.

“The Wagner attacks already culminated once, causing the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) to commit some of its elite airborne troops to the fight. It may well culminate again before taking the city, once more forcing the Russian military to chooISWse between abandoning the effort or throwing more high-quality troops into the battle,” the report reads.

At the same time, the analysts say, that the opportunity to damage the Wagner Group’s elite elements, along with other elite units if they are committed, “in a defensive urban warfare setting where the attrition gradient strongly favors Ukraine is an attractive one.”

The Institute notes that Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin apparently fears that his forces are being expended in exactly this way.

At the same time, according to analysts, Bakhmut is not intrinsically significant operationally or strategically as ISW has previously observed. But Ukraine’s fight for Bakhmut has become strategically significant because of the current composition of Russian forces arrayed in the area.

“Some Western reports have recently suggested that Ukraine is expending its own elite manpower and scarce equipment on mainly Wagner Group prison recruits who are mere cannon fodder, noting that such an exchange would be to Ukraine’s disadvantage even at high ratios of Russian to Ukrainian losses. That observation is valid in general, although the pool of Russian convict recruits suitable for combat is not limitless and the permanent elimination of tens of thousands of them in Bakhmut means that they will not be available for more important fights,” the Institute says.

The analysts also say that The Kremlin is returning to its previously unsuccessful volunteer recruitment and “crypto-mobilization” campaigns to avoid ordering another major involuntary reserve call-up.

“Such voluntary recruitment drives may also indicate that the Kremlin is running out of combat-ready reserves to continue its offensive operations past the Battle of Bakhmut and its failed offensives around Vuhledar and in Luhansk region,” the ISW says.

As for the situation on the battlefield, the Institute reports that the Russian occupiers continue to try to advance in Bakhmut area, as well as conduct ground attacks along the Svatove-Kreminna line and in Avdiyivka area.

The Ukrainian army, in turn, repels the invaders' attacks in several directions, and, according to ISW, is preparing forces for a counteroffensive in the South of Ukraine, which may begin as early as late March-early April.

Tags: #war #isw

MORE ABOUT

11:28 07.03.2023
As result of Russian full-scale aggression, 464 children killed, 931 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian full-scale aggression, 464 children killed, 931 wounded – PGO

16:53 06.03.2023
Yermak on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia cultivates war crimes, whitewashing myths about ‘Nazis’

Yermak on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia cultivates war crimes, whitewashing myths about ‘Nazis’

19:50 03.03.2023
Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

19:45 02.03.2023
G20 talks end in India with no consensus on Ukraine war – media

G20 talks end in India with no consensus on Ukraine war – media

20:18 01.03.2023
Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

19:08 01.03.2023
Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

18:26 01.03.2023
Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

12:21 01.03.2023
War in Ukraine to be important subject of discussion at G20 foreign ministers' meeting – Indian diplomat

War in Ukraine to be important subject of discussion at G20 foreign ministers' meeting – Indian diplomat

09:28 01.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

20:17 28.02.2023
Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

Ukraine returns 130 people as part of another prisoner swap with Russia – Yermak

Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

Poland to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week – defense minister

Polish Defense Ministry clarifies words of Błaszczak about arrival of Patriot air defense system in Ukraine – media

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

Ukraine returns 130 people as part of another prisoner swap with Russia – Yermak

Podoliak: Attack on A-50 aircraft is an anti-terrorist act

Law On Media complies with standards of Council of Europe – experts' conclusion

Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

Poland to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week – defense minister

Polish Defense Ministry clarifies words of Błaszczak about arrival of Patriot air defense system in Ukraine – media

AFU Ground Forces: According to initial data, Ukrainian soldier being shot on video is Tymofiy Shadura

URCS opens laundry in Mykolaiv region

Ten Ukrainian pilots may arrive in USA to improve their combat aircraft control skills – media

AD
AD
AD
AD