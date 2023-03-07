URCS opens laundry in Mykolaiv region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened a social laundry in Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region.

"A public laundry has been opened in Mykolaiv region. Now vulnerable segments of the population, including internally displaced persons, will be able to use free laundry services: wash, dry and iron bed linen, towels, adult and children's clothes," the URCS said on its official Facebook page.

The laundry was opened at the URCS Yuzhnoukrainsk city organization thanks to the implementation of the #BraVo program.