Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of military assistance to Kyiv

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas met with First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, who arrived in Vilnius to share the experience gained during the integration of paramilitary structures in the Armed Forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country reports.

"The lessons learned in Ukraine help us purposefully develop our military capabilities. We also take a firm position on supporting Ukraine in all possible ways and are preparing a new package of assistance to Ukraine," Anušauskas said.

It is noted that at the moment Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of almost EUR 409 million. A new aid package is currently being prepared.

"Most of Lithuania's assistance to Ukraine is military training. It is planned to train 1,600 soldiers this year. Lithuanian instructors train Ukrainians both at the national level, in Lithuania, and within the framework of the EU Training Mission and international initiatives such as Interflex. It is also planned to develop a mine clearance course in Lithuania in cooperation with the Nordic countries," the ministry said.

They add that the minister also stressed that Lithuania is intensively preparing for the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius this summer and at which, among other important issues, an agreement on the prospects for Ukraine's membership will be reached.