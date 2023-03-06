Facts

19:21 06.03.2023

Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of military assistance to Kyiv

2 min read
Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of military assistance to Kyiv

 Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas met with First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, who arrived in Vilnius to share the experience gained during the integration of paramilitary structures in the Armed Forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country reports.

"The lessons learned in Ukraine help us purposefully develop our military capabilities. We also take a firm position on supporting Ukraine in all possible ways and are preparing a new package of assistance to Ukraine," Anušauskas said.

It is noted that at the moment Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of almost EUR 409 million. A new aid package is currently being prepared.

"Most of Lithuania's assistance to Ukraine is military training. It is planned to train 1,600 soldiers this year. Lithuanian instructors train Ukrainians both at the national level, in Lithuania, and within the framework of the EU Training Mission and international initiatives such as Interflex. It is also planned to develop a mine clearance course in Lithuania in cooperation with the Nordic countries," the ministry said.

They add that the minister also stressed that Lithuania is intensively preparing for the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius this summer and at which, among other important issues, an agreement on the prospects for Ukraine's membership will be reached.

Tags: #minister #meeting #lithuania

MORE ABOUT

13:43 01.03.2023
Lithuania hands over heavy-duty autotransformer to Ukraine for 200,000 households

Lithuania hands over heavy-duty autotransformer to Ukraine for 200,000 households

19:55 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy discusses situation on battlefield with delegation of Israeli parliament

Zelenskyy discusses situation on battlefield with delegation of Israeli parliament

19:38 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

19:17 17.02.2023
Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

20:35 13.02.2023
Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

20:34 10.02.2023
Lithuania sends L-70 air defense guns to Ukraine - media

Lithuania sends L-70 air defense guns to Ukraine - media

21:03 09.02.2023
Zelensky calls on leaders of EU countries to eliminate gaps in sanctions policy against Russia

Zelensky calls on leaders of EU countries to eliminate gaps in sanctions policy against Russia

21:04 07.02.2023
Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

19:45 07.02.2023
German Defense Minister Pistorius meets with Reznikov in Kyiv

German Defense Minister Pistorius meets with Reznikov in Kyiv

12:53 03.02.2023
Lithuanians collect more than EUR 1 mln for radars for Ukraine in an hour – journalist

Lithuanians collect more than EUR 1 mln for radars for Ukraine in an hour – journalist

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

Commander of AFU Ground Forces visits units defending Bakhmut

Tribunal for Aggression can be established like Nuremberg Tribunal, adapted to modern methods of Russia's waging war against Ukraine – Crimea's prosecutor

Army leadership advocates continuation of defensive operation in Bakhmut – HQ meeting

LATEST

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

Commander of AFU Ground Forces visits units defending Bakhmut

Yermak on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia cultivates war crimes, whitewashing myths about ‘Nazis’

Tribunal for Aggression can be established like Nuremberg Tribunal, adapted to modern methods of Russia's waging war against Ukraine – Crimea's prosecutor

Army leadership advocates continuation of defensive operation in Bakhmut – HQ meeting

Autonomy's prosecutor: Majority of Crimeans are not traitors, 'collaborationism' definition for Crimea should be changed

BES, SBU seize over 16,000 tonnes of petroleum products investigating corruption schemes of former management

When Crimea is de-occupied, there to be no time to change legislation, all should be at 'low start' – autonomy's prosecutor

Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

AD
AD
AD
AD