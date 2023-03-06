AFU destroy about 650 personnel of aggressor army, nine tanks, 15 UAVs over day – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed about 650 personnel of the Russian aggressor army, nine tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 15 operational-tactical UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 6, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel about 153,770 (650 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,423 (nine more) units, armored combat vehicles some 6,703 (11 more) units, artillery systems some 2,433 (seven more) units, MLRS some 488 units, air defense systems some 250 (two more) units, aircraft some 302 units, helicopters some 289 units, tactical UAVs 2,086 (15 more), cruise missiles some 873, ships and boats some 18 units, vehicles and tankers some 5,307 (eight more) units, special equipment some 234 (two more)," the AFU said in on Facebook.