Facts

19:45 02.03.2023

G20 talks end in India with no consensus on Ukraine war – media

2 min read
G20 talks end in India with no consensus on Ukraine war – media

Top diplomats from the Group of 20 (G20) industrialized and developing nations ended their contentious meeting in New Delhi on Thursday with no consensus on the Ukraine war, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, as discussions of the war and China's widening global influence dominated much of the talks, according to Associated Press.

He said there were "divergences" on the issue of the war in Ukraine "which we could not reconcile as various parties held differing views."

"If we had a perfect meeting of minds on all issues, it would have been a collective statement," Jaishankar said.

He added that members agreed on most issues involving the concerns of less-developed nations, "like strengthening multilateralism, promoting food and energy security, climate change, gender issues and counterterrorism."

Host India had appealed for all members of the fractured Group of 20 to reach a consensus on issues of particular concern to poorer countries even if the broader East-West split over Ukraine could not be resolved. And while others, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, chose to highlight their roles in addressing world crises, the divide was palpable.

Blinken spent much of his time describing U.S. efforts to bolster energy and food security. But he also told the ministers pointedly that Russia's war with Ukraine could not go unchallenged.

"Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine, deliberate campaign of destruction against civilian targets, and its attack on the core principles of the U.N. Charter. […] We must continue to call on Russia to end its war of aggression and withdraw from Ukraine for the sake of international peace and economic stability," he said.

Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talked briefly Thursday in the first high-level meeting in months between the two countries. U.S. officials said Blinken and Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 conference.

"As at most international events since last year, the split over the war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy and food security overshadowed the proceedings. But as the conflict drags on past 12 months, the divide has grown and now threatens to become a principal irritant in U.S.-China ties that were already on the rocks for other reasons," the agency said.

Tags: #g20 #talks #war

MORE ABOUT

20:18 01.03.2023
Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

19:08 01.03.2023
Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

12:21 01.03.2023
War in Ukraine to be important subject of discussion at G20 foreign ministers' meeting – Indian diplomat

War in Ukraine to be important subject of discussion at G20 foreign ministers' meeting – Indian diplomat

09:28 01.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

20:17 28.02.2023
Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

11:49 28.02.2023
War in Ukraine kills at least 8,101 civilians, 13,479 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 8,101 civilians, 13,479 wounded – UN

17:13 27.02.2023
ISW: Specter of limitless Russian manpower is a myth

ISW: Specter of limitless Russian manpower is a myth

21:02 24.02.2023
USA agrees to participate in meaningful negotiations on Ukraine – Blinken

USA agrees to participate in meaningful negotiations on Ukraine – Blinken

19:43 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy holds phone talks with Erdogan, thanks for support on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

Zelenskyy holds phone talks with Erdogan, thanks for support on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

12:53 24.02.2023
China unveils its peace plan

China unveils its peace plan

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Constitutional Court equalizes citizens' and state rights in administrative proceedings

Ukrainian soldiers heroically defend Bakhmut direction, trained reserves with new equipment could push back enemy later

Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

Winter was difficult, but Ukraine had electricity, heat – Zelenskyy

AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

LATEST

Ukraine's Constitutional Court equalizes citizens' and state rights in administrative proceedings

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

Moldovan parliament officially condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Vinnytsia launches ten out of 20 purchased Polish used Solaris trolleybuses

Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

Bodies of three people killed by Russian occupiers exhumed in Borodianka – Kyiv region police

Occupiers shell queue for humanitarian aid in Beryslav district, nine people, incl. one child, wounded – PGO

IAEA head announces rotation of agency's mission to ZNPP, delayed by almost month

Social Policy Ministry doesn't disclose data about number of people who need prosthetics in Ukraine

Concorde Capital head announces collection of bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

AD
AD
AD
AD