12:06 02.03.2023

Warmer weather to cause off-road conditions, help defending Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut sector in coming weeks – British intelligence

An increase in air temperature will lead to impassability near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, which will give an advantage to the Ukrainian forces defending in the area in the coming weeks, according to a defense intelligence statement published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Wednesday in the morning.

"Rising temperatures are now creating the muddy conditions… limiting cross country movement (CCM). Poor CCM typically provides some military advantage to defending forces. Daytime soil temperatures have risen and are now largely above freezing. Overnight freeze and daytime thaw remains likely until next week. Forecast warmer than average conditions for the remainder of winter and spring will further reduce CCM," the defense intelligence said.

According to the statement, it is almost certain that by late-March, CCM "will be at its worst following the final thaw." "This will add further friction to ground operations and hamper the off-road movement of heavier armoured vehicles, especially over churned-up ground in Bakhmut sector," the British intelligence said.

